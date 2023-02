Coach Kim Mulkey is getting lots of Facebook love and kudos, most likely because her LSU Women’s Basketball team is on fire. Team members wore Pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness on the court. Coach Kim even gave away her Pink coat as a souvenir to a fan.

With the win over Ole Miss, another team battling for a top-4 seed in the SEC Tournament, LSU clinched a double-bye and won’t play its first game until the quarterfinals on March 3.