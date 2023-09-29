LSU Baseball Star Tells “The Rest of His Story” at Alexandria Rotary Club

Warren Morris is a former Major League Baseball player, and he gave a presentation on his career to the Alexandria Rotary Club. ABC News Joel Massey has more on the what happened after an infamous swing of the bat launched an unknown into stardom.

Thomas David met Warren Morris 15 years ago at the Rotary Club and has since become good friends with him.

“The more we elaborated and talked I said, aw I didn’t realize this, I didn’t realize this, besides the swings.”

The famous swing Thomas is talking about happened in the ’96 College World Series. The LSU Tigers were down by one run until Morris hit a walk-off two run homer to win the game. He says he gets stopped often by fans who still remember that event.

“It’s great to be remembered for my accomplishments at LSU especially coming in as an underdog like I was nobody really knew who I was when I started there.”

As David learned more and more about Morris’ career he wanted to get him to tell the rest of the story about his trip to Atlanta in ’96 to represent his country. He talked about the bombing that happened that year at the village, and then about his 9 year career in the majors.

David said, “He’s in the greats he was in the big show the major leagues when Frank Thomas, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGuire those guys, but Warren was always fighting to get to that next level.”

This was during the height of the steroid scandal that would later reveal that many huge stars were juicing during those days. But Morris never used.

These days you can find the star at Red River Bank where he works. And you can ask him about the LSU swing because he says he never gets tired of telling that story.