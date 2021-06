BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU received a bid on Monday to the NCAA Baseball Tournament, and the Tigers will travel to the Eugene Regional hosted by the University of Oregon.

LSU is the No. 3 seed in the regional, and the Tigers will play second-seeded Gonzaga on Friday in a first-round matchup at 9 p.m. CT (7 p.m. PT). Top-seeded Oregon will face No. 4 seed Central Connecticut State at 4 p.m. CT (2 p.m. PT) on Friday.