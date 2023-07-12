LSU baseball continues to make history; 13 players drafted

The 2023 LSU Tigers made history when they won their first DI National Championship since 2009. Now, the team is still making headlines even after the season as a school record 13 players were taken in the 2023 MLB draft.

To open the 2023 MLB Draft, pitcher Paul Skenes was drafted first overall to the Pittsburg Pirates and outfielder Dylan Crews was drafted second overall to the Washington Nationals. Skenes and Crews are the first pair of college teammates in history to be drafted one and two consecutively.

Another Tiger was drafted in the first round as right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd went 38th to the Cincinnati Reds.

The next name called from the championship team would be another pitcher as Grant Taylor was selected to the Chicago White Sox with pick 51.

Day two of the draft would include two more players from the roster. First baseman Tre Morgan went in the third round to the Tampa Bay Rays at 88.

Infielder Gavin Dugas was drafted in the sixth round 138th overall as he will reunite with Crews in Washington with the Nationals.

The Tigers would add seven more names to the list of draftees in the final rounds of the third day.

Garret Edwards, Blake Money, Brayden Jobert, Riley Cooper, Jordan Thompson, Javen Colemon, Christian Little all caped off the action for the LSU squad.

Some LSU signees also got drafted (Blake Mitchell, Cameron Johnson, Ashton Larson, and Jake Brown) adding some question to who will be on campus come the fall.