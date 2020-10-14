LSU at Florida is postponed due to COVID-19 cases; tentatively rescheduled for December 12th

BATON ROUGE – The LSU at Florida football game of October 17 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for December 12 in Gainesville.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

“Our priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “The decision to reschedule the game comes as a result of close coordination and cooperation with the University of Florida and SEC officials and we are in full support. It is disappointing for everyone, but prudent. We wish all those at Florida who may be impacted the very best.”