LSU arrives in Atlanta for Peach Bowl

The LSU Tigers have arrived in Atlanta to prepare for the Peach Bowl.

The Tigers will face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Fiesta Bowl, featuring Ohio State and Clemson, for the NCAA Championship on January 13 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. That game will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The Peach and Fiesta bowls both will air on ESPN on Saturday, December 28. The Peach Bowl will begin at 3 p.m., while the Fiesta Bowl airs at 7 p.m.

Here’s a gallery of photos of the team’s arrival, courtesy of Paul Abell via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.