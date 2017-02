Dr. Bill Richardson is the LSU Vice President for Agriculture.

Last June, the LSU Board of Supervisors approved a resolution for the LSU AgCenter to begin taking steps to obtain a license to produce medical marijuana.

The LSU AgCenter is currently developing a detailed plan to present to the Board of Directors in the early part of June this year. They are hoping to have products on the shelves by next January.

KLAX ABC 31 News 2/15/17