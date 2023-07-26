LSU AgCenter Hosts Teen Chef to Teach Students Cajun Cooking Skills

Louisiana is home to one of the world’s most celebrated culinary cultures: Cajun cooking.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how teens took a journey around the world to cook Cajun cuisine.

In Teen Chef Camp, students explore how different cultures shaped Cajun cooking.

Teen Chef Lilly Faith Brooks says, “I decided to be part of this camp because I’ve always loved cooking. When my parents would cook supper, I would always, as a little girl, go up to them and beg them to let me help because I’ve always just loved it.”

Students learn about cross-contamination, food safety, and how to dice vegetables.

FCS Regional Coordinator Jennifer Duhon says, “We want people to take care of their health, and when people are typically cooking for themselves versus trying to pick up food from restaurants or fast-food places, it’s going to be a lot healthier, and two, this is just a basic life skill. So, we want children to be able to grow up in the kitchen, learning how to cook, and then also be able to provide for their families.”

Teen chefs work as a team to cook dishes from all over the world.

Nathalie Buller says, “I love cooking. I love learning about food and everything that we can do with it.”

Brooks says, “My favorite thing to cook was probably the cheesecake. It was really fun making it from scratch, making the whipped cream from scratch and then decorating it was also awesome.”

At the end of the camp, students can go home and make food for their loved ones.

The LSU AgCenter will have more culinary classes in the fall.