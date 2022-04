LSU Ag Center, Dining With Diabetes Program

THE LSU AG CENTER IS WORKING ON A PROGRAM TO BETTER CONTROL DIABETES.

THEIR PLAN IS TO EDUCATE DIABETICS ON EATING THE RIGHT FOODS.

DINING WITH DIABETES IS A PROGRAM DESIGNED TO HELP DIABETICS LIVE A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE.

IT WILL PROMOTE NUTRITION AND A PHYSICAL ACTIVITY.

REGISTERED DIETICIAN JENNIFER DUHON TELLS US WHY IT IS IMPORTANT TO GET INVOLVED.

We had seven participants, and this was in partnership with Move Bunkie Forward. All of our participants noted that they were able to read and understand nutrition labels better and they also had better control over their daily glucose monitoring.

JENNIFER DUHON WANTS TO GAUGE PARTICIPANTS IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS TO SET UP CLASSES.

Being born and raised in South Louisiana, I know how important culture and food is to all of us and so what I try to do is incorporate foods that we love, here within our culture to be able to fit them into a lifestyle change in a diabetes diet program so that we can still enjoy our food but also better our health.

EACH PARTICIPANT WILL HAVE FOUR LESSONS FOR THE PROGRAM.

IT WILL COAST 30 DOLLARS TO COVER THE COST OF EDUCATIONAL MATERIALS, KITCHEN AND EQUIPMENT TOOLS, AND TASTE TESTS.

THIS IS A GREAT WAY FOR DIABETICS TO LEARN HOW TO LIVE HEALTHY.

FOR MORE TIPS ON HEALTHY LIVING FOR DIABETICS, GO TO LSUAGCENTER.COM.