LPB Honors Six Students As Louisiana Young Heroes

(Louisiana – Statewide) – Louisiana Public Broadcasting is honoring six high school students from around the state as Louisiana Young Heroes. These outstanding students are role models in their communities and join nearly 200 former honorees. The six students being recognized as the 2023 Louisiana Young Heroes are:

Kaydence Bradford of Baton Rouge (Senior at Liberty Magnet High School) is hardworking and persistent, and when she’s not involved with school or public service, her primary responsibility is caring for and serving as a role model to her niece and two nephews. She has dedicated countless hours to planning, coordinating, and implementing initiatives to promote her school and help her community.

Canaan Hoosier of Deville (Junior at Buckeye High School) is a selfless young man that blazes his own path, in spite of numerous health challenges including autism, dyslexia, eye surgeries, autoimmune issues, and a sports injury that required him to learn to walk again. Through it all, Canaan has volunteered more than 600 hours during high school and is co-founder of EarthLove: an environmental outreach organization.

Lindsay McKinney of Baton Rouge (Senior at Franciscan High School) is determined to create the future she envisions, especially after financial hardships she and her mother faced. As Lindsay sees it, there are people who have helped her throughout her life, and she wants to pay it forward. Lindsay has volunteered at the Baton Rouge Food Bank, Children’s Hospital, and Sweet Olive Cemetery, and mentors younger students.

Nicholas Tarver of Many (Junior at Florien High School) has dealt with cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and vision impairment since birth but it’s how he tackles these hurdles, that is truly inspirational. His volunteer efforts have included serving as President of Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) for Louisiana, working with “Wreaths Across America,” and serving on the National Board as Chairman of the Tomb of the Unknown American Revolutionary Soldier.

Kelsie Tillage of Baton Rouge (Senior at Southern University Laboratory School) has had to overcome a reading delay, speech impediment, and ADHD. Kelsie’s experience motivated her to become a teen writing coach. She also galvanized her school to donate over 1700 books to the Center for Literacy. Kelsie received the Gold Medal Congressional Award by accumulating over 400 hours of community service.

Vivienne Webb of Shreveport (Junior at Caddo Magnet High School) is active with Louisiana Developmental Disability Council’s Advocacy Network (LaCAN) as a disability’s rights advocate, is a Be Strong representative for her region, and she herself has autism, anxiety, and epilepsy. Through testimony at the Louisiana Capitol, Vivienne advocated for and helped obtain $2 million in funding for the lowest-funded Human Service Districts.

“Each Young Hero is an inspiration to their peers and communities and it is truly our honor to recognize them. We look forward to welcoming them and their families to Baton Rouge in April to celebrate their achievements on Louisiana Young Heroes Day,” says Clarence “C.C” Copeland, LPB President and CEO. LPB defines a Young Hero as an exceptional high school student who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome personal adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character to become better students, persons, and citizens.

The story of each 2023 Louisiana Young Hero will be featured in a weekly segment on Louisiana: The State We’re In at 7PM starting Friday, March 31 and on the Louisiana Young Heroes Facebook Page. Each story will also be highlighted at lpb.org/heroes. The Louisiana Young Heroes will receive special awards and recognition in Baton Rouge on Louisiana Young Heroes Day on Monday, April 24.

The 2023 Louisiana Young Heroes Program is being presented with the generous support of AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana; the U.S. Army, Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion; Community Coffee; and East Baton Rouge Parish Library with additional support from Hotel Indigo and DEMCO. Special thanks to the Louisiana Young Heroes Advisory Committee.