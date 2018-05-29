Loyal Facebook Followers Assist in Identifying Suspect

Press Release – On May 18th, 2018, deputies responded to a complaint of a vehicle burglary in the 5600 block of LA 3225 in the Tioga area. Patrol Deputies took the initial report and were able to gather surveillance video from a local convenience store of the subject attempting to use a debit card that was reported stolen from the burglary.

Detectives from the Tioga substation were assigned the case and requested the public’s assistance to identify the suspect via RPSO’s Facebook page. On the day of the social media request, within 56 minutes of the post, the Tioga Substation was called numerous times advising the identity believed to be Daniel L. Burns.

Burns was found to be on probation through Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole. Agents with Probation and Parole were made aware of the case as a location for Burns was trying to be obtained. As the investigation continued, warrants for the arrest of Burns were obtained and on May 24th, 2018, detectives located Burns at a residence on Edwards Rd in Tioga. Detectives, along with the assistance of RPSO K-9 unit, affected the arrest of burns without incident along with multiple other subjects arrested for narcotics related charges and active warrants.

34 year-old Daniel Lee Burns of Alexandria was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and remains incarcerated with two $2,500 bonds along with a no bond probation violation/detainer.

“I would like to thank all those loyal RPSO Facebook followers who called, messaged and texted the information on the suspect Burns” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “It is with assistance from the public like this is how crimes get solved.”