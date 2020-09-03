Lowe’s hosting bucket drive-through events
Lowe’s is moving quickly to support our associates and neighbors impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Today, Lowe’s announced it’s donating $1 million to support disaster relief efforts for Hurricane Laura, California wildfires and the Iowa derecho.
- The company has immediately donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross to support critical housing and shelter needs.
Relief events:
- Seven Lowe’s stores in areas most impacted by Hurricane Laura will host drive-through bucket brigade events this Friday to distribute supplies to residents who are continuing cleanup efforts. The 500 buckets of supplies will include items like dust masks, goggles, bug spray, bottled water and mold remover.
- Date/time: Friday, September 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A list of relief event locations below.
Associate support:
- To support associates impacted by Hurricane Laura, Lowe’s is providing hot meals, clothing, meal kits, hygiene kits and financial assistance from Lowe’s Employee Relief Fund. Associates contribute to the fund, and Lowe’s matches each contribution dollar-for-dollar. To further support associates impacted by Laura, Lowe’s is doubling the company’s match, contributing $2 for every dollar an employee donates. Lowe’s is expediting assistance for associates who have been personally affected by Laura. Since 1999, the fund has helped more than 36,000 associates by providing more than $41 million in financial aid.
- Approximately 200 Lowe’s Emergency Response Team members from Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana will deploy this week to impacted areas. These specially trained associates voluntarily leave their home stores to serve at stores affected by storms. They will provide additional customer support and give fellow associates impacted by the hurricane a chance to focus on their families.
When: Friday, September 4
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
*Buckets distributed on first-come, first-serve basis
Lowe’s of Leesville, LA
2200 Mcrae Street
Leesville, LA 71446
Lowe’s of Alexandria, LA
3201 Industrial Street
Alexandria, LA 71301