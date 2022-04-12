Louisiana’s Unclaimed Property Program Receives National Attention

BATON ROUGE, LA – Last week, during the Unclaimed Property Professionals Organization (UPPO) Annual Conference, Louisiana’s Unclaimed Property Program was awarded the prestigious UPPO Members’ Choice Unclaimed Property State of the Year Award.

“I am incredibly proud of our Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program and staff who work hard returning unclaimed property to its rightful owners,” says Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder. “Over the last four years, our Unclaimed Property Program has gone from being ranked 38th in the nation to being among the top for outcomes. In addition, we have seen a 632% increase in the number of checks issued.” Louisiana’s Unclaimed Property Program went from issuing 77,000 checks to more than 564,000 checks over the last four years.

The UPPO Members’ Choice Unclaimed Property State of the Year award honors a state with a business-friendly approach including a user-friendly website, accessibility to pertinent compliance information, and a commitment to engaging the holder community. Louisiana’s Unclaimed Property Program was recognized for being professional, courteous, and supportive in assisting companies in complying with the law. Additionally, they were acknowledged for their newly revamped, user-friendly website that allows companies to easily access, upload, and pay online.

“We strive to provide excellent customer service and assistance to companies on the compliance side of Unclaimed Property, just like we do to individuals on the claims side,” says Unclaimed Property Director Kathleen Lobell. “Our holder reporting team is led by Gayle Horton, who does a great job of assisting holders with questions and problems.”

The award is voted by UPPO membership, comprised of businesses and corporations required by law to report unclaimed property to states and the consultants who work on their behalf.

Louisiana State Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Program returns money, securities, stocks, and bonds to people and businesses across the state. Currently, there is more than $900 million waiting to be claimed. Go to LaCashClaim.org or call us toll-free at (888) 925-4127 to see if money is owed to you.