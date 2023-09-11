Louisiana’s Riverdale Academy Bassmasters Wins MLF High School Fishing Open Tournament on Sam Rayburn Reservoir

BROOKELAND, Texas (Sept. 11, 2023) – Louisiana’s Riverdale Academy Bassmasters team of Colton Caskey of Campti, Louisiana, and Ryan Procell of Robline, Louisiana, brought four bass to the scale Saturday weighing 12 pounds, 6 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Brookeland, Texas.



A field of 49 teams competed in the no-entry fee tournament, which was hosted by the Jasper County Development District. In MLF High School Fishing competition, the top 10 percent of teams competing advance to the High School Fishing National Championship.



The top four teams that advanced to the 2024 High School Fishing National Championship are:



1st: Riverdale Academy, Coushatta, La. – Colton Caskey and Ryan Procell, four bass, 12-6

2nd: Hornbeck High School, Hornbeck, La. – Brayden Jett and Carter Ward, two bass, 11-4

3rd: East Beauregard High School, DeRidder, La. – Collin Nortman and Dalton Watson, five bass, 11-3

4th: Highland Park High School, Dallas, Texas – Cullum Brown and Dylan Sorrells, five bass, 11-2



Rounding out the top 10 teams were:



5th: Montgomery High School, Montgomery, Texas – Brenner Kirklin and Jacob Riley, five bass, 10-13

6th: Melissa High School, Melissa, Texas – Camden Sarrett and Andrew Waters, five bass, 10-3

7th: Ruston High School, Ruston, La. – Zachary McMillan and Ethan Thrash, five bass, 9-3

8th: Broken Bow High School, Broken Bow, La. – Levi Lawrence and Aaron Willis, five bass, 8-14

9th: Caldwell Parish High School, Columbia, La. – Courtney Martinez and Jackson McClanahan, four bass, 8-14

10th: McCracken County High School, Paducah, Ky. – Nick Hayes and Harley Valerius, five bass, 8-13



Complete results from the event can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.



MLF High School Fishing presented by Favorite Fishing tournaments are free, two-person (team) events for students in grades 7-12 and are open to any MLF and TBF Student Angler Federation-affiliated high school club. The top 10 percent of teams at each Open event, along with the TBF High School Fishing state championships, advance to the 2024 High School Fishing National Championship.



The High School Fishing National Champions each receive a $5,000 college scholarship to the school of their choice and advance to the 2024 MLF Toyota Series Championship to compete as co-anglers.



