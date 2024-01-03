Louisiana’s Award-Winning Rose Parade Float Shines as Potential Tourism Magnet

RAPIDES PARISH, La – Before the Rose Bowl comes the Rose Bowl Parade. For the third year Louisiana had a piece of the action.

Avoyelles Parish Tourism Director Wilbert Carmouche called this float, and its appearance on national TV, “all-out amazing”.

“I’m from here and that float still wanted to make me come to Louisiana.”

The Mardi Gras -themed float rolled down the boulevard with snappy music and bright colors, thanks to the work of volunteers like Allen Bryant.

“It was just amazing, seeing and meeting everybody. All working to the same goal and that was to showcase Louisiana, showcase Mardi-gras to the whole world and invite people, you know, here.”

Bryant was a small part of a large work that included over 150,000 flowers, but the Central Louisiana local takes pride in having played a role this work of art that won the parade’s showmanship award.

Carmouche says the float represents the good times Louisiana has to offer… and business opportunities for everyone in the state’s tourism business.

“That’s what it’s all about. We will show you a good time with you come.”

As Lieutenant Governor Nungesser told the L.A. TV audience, Louisiana has something for everyone.

“We have over 400 fairs and festivals. If you can eat it, dance it, shoot it, drink it, hey we’ll name a festival after it. So, to get this float to reach billions of people in the world, it gets people excited about coming to Louisiana.”

Those festivals provide entertainment, and many times jobs, for locals like Bryant.

“Some of the other floats where like wow Louisiana is here, we know the party is fixing to happen.”

A party that brings with it a measure of prosperity with every dollar a tourist spends in Central Louisiana and all over the state.

