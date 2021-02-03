Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Latest:
Community News 

LouisianaCivilRightsTrail.com – a platform commemorating real-life stories and honors heroes who risked their lives to “Make Rights Real”

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism today announced the launch of the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail and LouisianaCivilRightsTrail.comThe Louisiana Civil Rights Trail brings together the events of the 1950s and 1960s that placed the state of Louisiana at the center of the national Civil Rights Movement and narrates the compelling stories and experiences of the people who dedicated themselves and their lives to making civil rights real in Louisiana.

“Louisiana is a state known for many firsts. This is also true in the fight for Civil Rights as Baton Rouge was the site of our nation’s first bus boycott. It was this boycott that inspired the Montgomery bus boycott two years later,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Through the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail, we respectfully share these amazing stories of pride and courage.”

The Louisiana Civil Rights Trail is a cultural tourism product that informs, inspires, and invites visitors to experience and explore Louisiana’s prominent role in the modern movement. The trail reveals the inside stories and examines the civil rights era from culture and commerce to desegregation and protests and confrontations.

Two years in the making, community insight and public submissions from across the state were key in the development of the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail. Following 22 meetings in every region of the state, university scholars and subject matter experts reviewed all submissions.

In the upcoming months, markers will be placed around the state to honor the Civil Rights Movement. A Story of Pride. A Story of Courage. Louisiana’s Civil Rights Story. Be inspired at LouisianaCivilRightsTrail.comMaking rights real

You May Also Like

American Cancer Society’s Vegas Nights Gala

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Election Day, Saturday Feb. 23rd

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Teacher Job Fair May 3rd

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *