Louisiana will receive approximately $1 billion over five years for infrastructure

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement following the announcement that the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) plans to provide $26.5 billion to states to repair bridges and infrastructure through the Bridge Formula Program. This funding was made possible by Cassidy’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed last year. Louisiana will receive approximately $1 billion over five years, including $202.6 million this fiscal year.

“Our bridges have been in desperate need of repair for decades. Today we take a giant step to secure the future of Louisiana infrastructure. When we listen to the needs of our state, we can deliver results that benefit all. Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a bridge is coming to a river near you,” said Dr. Cassidy.

According to the Governor’s office, some of the bridge projects that will advance this year due to this funding include: