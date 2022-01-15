Louisiana will receive approximately $1 billion over five years for infrastructure
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement following the announcement that the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) plans to provide $26.5 billion to states to repair bridges and infrastructure through the Bridge Formula Program. This funding was made possible by Cassidy’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed last year. Louisiana will receive approximately $1 billion over five years, including $202.6 million this fiscal year.
“Our bridges have been in desperate need of repair for decades. Today we take a giant step to secure the future of Louisiana infrastructure. When we listen to the needs of our state, we can deliver results that benefit all. Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a bridge is coming to a river near you,” said Dr. Cassidy.
According to the Governor’s office, some of the bridge projects that will advance this year due to this funding include:
- LA 531 over I-20 Bridge Replacement in Webster Parish
- I-10 over US & Missouri Pacific RR in Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis Parishes
- Jimmie Davis Bridge Replacement in Caddo Parish
- US90Z – Harvey Canal Tunnel Rehabilitation in Jefferson Parish
- I-10 Sabine River Bridges Rehabilitation in Calcasieu Parish
- I-20 Orange Street Overpass Repair in Ouachita Parish
- US 61 Jefferson Highway Overpass Repair in East Baton Rouge Parish
- LA 47 Intracoastal Waterway Gulf Outlet Bridge Rehabilitation in Orleans Parish
- LA 485 Bridges near Allen Louisiana (Natchitoches Parish)
- LA 835 Creek Bridges in Morehouse Parish
- LA 121 over the Calcasieu River in Rapides Parish
- LA 182 over Berwick Bay Bridge Rehabilitation in St. Mary Parish
- US 51 over the Yellow Water River in Tangipahoa Parish
- LA 1183 over Turner Canal in Avoyelles Parish
- LA 1226 over Bayou Chevreuille in Natchitoches Parish
- LA 961 over Sandy Creek in East Feliciana Parish
- LA 404 Bayou and Canal Bridges in Iberville Parish