Louisiana VFW Hosts State Convention in Alexandria

The VFW held their annual convention. ABC News Joel Massey has more from a Vietnam Navy veteran about the importance of what the VFW does for vets.

“It was just a lot of long days launching aircraft recovering aircraft, and the daily routine that you have on a ship.”

Bill Thien is the past commander-in-chief of the veterans of foreign wars and he served in the 70s on an aircraft carrier in Vietnam.

“I worked in the engine rooms I was a machinist mate so basically provided the steam for the catapults to launch the aircraft off the flight deck and the propulsion to make the ship go however fast it needs to go.”

Thien is in town for the Louisiana’s VFW convention to honor veterans who have passed away in the past year and recognize achievements.

“This is a culmination of a whole year’s work which Louisiana’s VFW and its auxiliary has done a great job. Sometimes we come to these and have to talk to them about getting things done but not here in Louisiana they’ve done a great job and they’re going to be an all American for sure, an all American department which is hard to obtain you have to do an awful lot of work.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry was there to lend his support.

“The VFW is symbolic of everyone who has gone overseas and fought for the liberties and freedoms that our country has bestowed on its citizens. And each one of these folks men and women alike deserve a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation because without the sacrifices they made the country may look a whole lot different.”

Mary Johnson is the department president of VFW Auxiliary which works hand in hand with the VFW.

“We are very active in supporting the veterans from helping them with disasters to helping them with grants. We have programs that we do there’s 14 of them that are national programs and there’s from youth to veteran’s family support and we do all these programs alongside the VFW.”