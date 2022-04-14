Louisiana Tech Student Athletes Benefit from NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan

Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has made it his business to make NIL deals with athletes.

Gordon McKernan is proud to secure name, image, and likeness deals with athletes.

He is excited to build a strong relationship with Steele Netterville and Davon Harris.

Steele Netterville is a sure handed outfielder for Louisiana Tech.

He deferred medical school so he could play for the Bulldogs.

He looks forward to building a career in the medical field.

Davon “Smoke” Harris is an outstanding wide receiver for Louisiana Tech.

Davon plans to build his clothing brand and mentor the youth.

He wants to help those who are less fortunate.

Davon and Steele want to mentor the youth.

They can bring attention to charities through public appearances.

Both look forward to working with Gordon on community projects.

Gordon is delighted to be a part of student athletes staying in Louisiana.

Athletes can help others while reaching their financial and business goals.

Their next charity event will be with the Shriner’s Hospital in Shreveport.