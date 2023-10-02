Louisiana Supreme Court 71st Annual Red Mass

New Orleans, LA – Louisiana judges gathered this morning at St. Louis Cathedral in Jackson Square

for the 71st annual Red Mass, which marks the opening of the judicial year. Traditionally, Red Mass is

held the first Monday in October. Members of the bench and bar, as well as officials of all faiths and

the public, were invited to attend.

“The Louisiana Supreme Court Justices and I attend Red Mass for the divine blessing of wisdom,

understanding, counsel, and discernment in decision-making relative to the administration of laws and

justice for those we serve,” said Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer. “It is no

coincidence that during this time, Louisiana judges are in New Orleans attending the Louisiana

Judicial College-sponsored Fall Conference for continuing legal education sessions and conference

business meetings. While attending sessions they can participate in this centuries-old traditional

ceremony.”

The Red Mass is sponsored by the St. Thomas More Catholic Lawyers Association and goes back

many centuries in Rome, Paris, and London. The name makes reference to the red vestments worn

by the celebrants. In Louisiana, Red Mass was first offered in St. Louis Cathedral on October 5, 1953.

The Red Mass has also been celebrated annually in communities throughout Louisiana and in various

venues such as California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Georgia, and the District of Columbia.