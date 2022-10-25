Louisiana State University Student Awarded Police Scholarship

Ms. Haley Stewart of Denham Springs, Louisiana has been awarded the Edward J. Kiernan Memorial Scholarship by the International Union of Police Associations for the second year in a row. Stewart is the daughter of Mr. Chris Stewart, Executive Director of the Louisiana Law Enforcement Association, an affiliate of the International Union of Police Associations. Stewart will be attending Louisiana State University where she will study to pursue a career as a Lawyer.

On this, Daniel Boudreaux, President of the Louisiana Law Enforcement Association stated, “Haley continues to make the Louisiana Law Enforcement Association extremely proud of her. We know that she will continue to do well at Louisiana State University and we look forward to watching her excel in her legal career.” Every year, the I.U.P.A. selects promising students who demonstrate academic excellence coupled with the desire to pursue studies and careers within the law enforcement field in order to assist them with the costs of attending an academic institution.

The Edward J. Kiernan Memorial Scholarship was established in 1999 by Sam A. Cabral, I.U.P.A.’s International President, to honor Edward J. Kiernan, a New York City Police Officer and former I.U.P.A. President, in recognition of Eddie’s long commitment to the improvement of law enforcement officers’ and their families’ lives. When asked about the reason he created the scholarship, Cabral said, “The future of America rests in the hands of our youth who choose to pursue careers that serve the public interest. We owe it to future generations to support young people who select to dedicate their lives to protecting our communities.”

In order to qualify for a Kiernan scholarship, an applicant’s parent or guardian must be a member of an affiliate of the I.U.P.A. The applicant must also be accepted at an accredited university or college in a course of study in law enforcement, labor relations, or a related field. He or she must submit a transcript as well as their SAT scores and a letter of recommendation by an official from the applicant’s school.