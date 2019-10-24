Thursday, October 24, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Louisiana State Probation and Parole mobile response team seized more than $150,000 in cash, 800 grams of heroin and much more

Char Thomas 0 Comments

( Louisiana  DOC )-A Louisiana State Probation and Parole mobile response team of 11 officers this morning seized more than $150,000 in cash, 800 grams of heroin, 500 grams of black tar heroin, 480 grams of crack cocaine, 400 grams of a substance believed to be drugs, two AR-15s, an AK-47, five handguns, a bullet proof vest, a large amount of ammunition, as well as high capacity gun magazines at the home of a New Orleans man currently on state felony probation.

Officers booked 44-year-old Rueben Cain of 4727 Lurline Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. More charges are possible. Cain was on a two-year probation sentence for a June 25, 2018, Orleans Parish conviction for Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substance.

This seizure was the result of a Probation and Parole compliance check organized after Cain’s Probation Officer noticed bullets during a recent residence check at the man’s home. The officer’s observation provided reasonable suspicion of crime at the home, and warranted today’s compliance check.

You May Also Like

Rapides School District Earns “B” on Overall Report Card

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Rapides School District Earns “B” on Overall Report Card

LA State Police Launch “See Something – Send Something”

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LA State Police Launch “See Something – Send Something”

CLEDA Hosts Federal Reserve Executive

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on CLEDA Hosts Federal Reserve Executive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BREAKING: Northwest Broadcasting announced Thursday evening that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.