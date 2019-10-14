Monday, October 14, 2019
Louisiana State Police Troop “E” trooper arrested

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A Louisiana State Trooper with Troop “E”, based in Alexandria, was arrested after a complaint of domestic abuse.

32-year-old Michael Satcher II was arrested and charged after allegedly committing a battery upon a victim during a verbal altercation.

RPSO deputies responded to the complaint on October 12th and found evidence at the scene that supported the allegations.

Satcher was located at his residence, taken into custody and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was later released on a $6,000 bond.

 

Charges:

Battery of a Dating Partner First Offense

Simple Battery

Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Criminal Damaged To Property Under $1,000

 

