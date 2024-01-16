Louisiana State Police Provide Winter Driving Tips

CENLA – As the weather in CENLA sits below freezing, Casey Wallace of the Louisiana State Police gives tips on how to drive in the wintery mix.

Bridges are prone to ice and make for dangerous driving conditions. If you must cross a bridge do so with extreme caution. Wallace advises that if there is no necessity for travel while under harsh weather than it is safest to stay home.

In advance it is smart to consult the https://www.511la.org/ website.

https://youtu.be/MFC-xUhT-V

-30-