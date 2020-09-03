Louisiana State Parks rebound after Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hurricane Laura caused significant damage to large portions of the state, but most Louisiana State Parks will be open in time for Labor Day weekend thanks to the tireless efforts of our staff. Considering the strength of this storm, we’re thankful to report no injuries or loss of life and a quick recovery. The remaining six parks, mainly in southwest Louisiana, sustained greater damage and will remain closed for repairs and improvements at this time.

“Many of our State Parks lost power, large trees were downed over powerlines, but great efforts were made to keep campers safe and clear the debris in time for Labor Day weekend. If ever there was a time for us to gather with our families and show the world we are Louisiana Strong, this is it,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Some overnight accommodations at Lake Chicot and Lake D’Arbonne State Parks are closed because they are housing crews restoring power or clearing the surrounding areas. RV spots are available in all open state parks. Unfortunately, Sam Houston Jones State Park in Lake Charles was devastated and will remain closed until further notice.

Our central reservations vendor, Reserve America, is working to reschedule or refund all affected campsite and cabin reservations. People can call 877-2226-7652 for help with rescheduling.

Louisiana State Parks Now Open

Bayou Segnette State Park, Westwego, LA

Bogue Chitto State Park, Franklinton, LA

Chemin-A-Haut State Park, Bastrop, LA

Fairview State Park, Madisonville, LA

Fontainebleu State Park, Mandeville, LA

Lake Bruin State Park, St. Joseph, LA

Poverty Point Reservoir State Park, Delhi, LA

St. Bernard State Park, Braithewaite, LA

Tickfaw State Park, Springfield, LA

Reopening on Friday, September 4, for Labor Day Weekend

Cypremort State Park, Cypremort, LA

Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle, LA

Lake Bistineau State Park, Doyline, LA

Lake Claiborne State Park, Homer, LA

Palmetto Island State Park, Abbeville, LA

Jimmie Davis State Park, Chatham, LA

Closed until further notice

Chicot State Park, Ville Platte, LA

Lake D’Arbonne State Park, Farmerville, LA

Lake Fausse Point State Park, St. Martinville, LA

North Toledo Bend, Zwolle, LA

South Toledo Bend, Anacoco, LA

Sam Houston State Park, Lake Charles, LA

For more information about Louisiana State Parks visit LaStateParks.com