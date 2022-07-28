Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners Issues Statement of Guidance Relating to Termination of Pregnancy

The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners has issued a statement of guidance relating to the termination of pregnancy.

The statement says that it is the board’s position that, “Any decision or action to terminate pregnancy should be taken in strict and full compliance with the law… and… Physicians should consult their private attorneys, the attorneys for any institutions for facilities where they routinely practice… for answers to specific legal questions.” The board also recommends, “detailed and meticulous documentation and record keeping as to the medical necessity and justification for termination procedures… the treating physician should clearly and comprehensively discuss with the patient the treatment recommended and the risks and benefits associated with it as well as alternatives to recommended treatment.”

For the full statement please visit https://www.lsbme.la.gov/content/statements-position