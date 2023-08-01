Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inducts class of 2023

The 2023 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame class includes 11 Louisiana legends, headlined by individuals like Eli Manning, Paul Mainieri, Ron Washington, Matt Forte, Alana Beard and others.

The inductees got to enjoy festivities across the state before the final ceremony including a celebrity bowling bash in Alexandria.

Eli Manning became famous for throwing a different kind of ball, says his biggest thrill is joining a legion of legends.

“It’s just a really great honor, obviously, having grown up in New Orleans and Louisiana and just the great athletes, great coaches, and to see the list of names in the Hall of Fame just a little while ago of some of the great people who were inducted before me.”

Ron Washington’s skills with a slightly smaller ball, helped win the 2021 World Series for the Atlanta Braves.

“My immediate reaction is, wow, it was just a young kid running behind a baseball,” said Washington. “I never dreamed in my wildest that I would be a part of anyone’s Hall of Fame.”

Paul Mainieri, coached young players at LSU to a National Championship in 2009, and helped recruit many of the players in this year’s championship team.

“The call that you’re being inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame was an unbelievable honor,” said Mainieri. “It’s hard to put into words what it really means. But, you know, when you look at the list of people that have been inducted it’s awe-inspiring. Then when you think about the ones that didn’t get that and haven’t been inducted, that have been phenomenal in their careers, that’s when it really hits home.”

For these stars, the induction was a big payoff moment, but for every big moment there is a journey before it, like Matt Forte’s successful 10-year run in the NFL.

“I didn’t, you know, make the big leagues in the NFL in a way that most people would think,” said Forte. “It was kind of where I had been overlooked and kind of under recruited and things like that where, you know, I only had one scholarship offer and so it only takes one.”

The high honor gives athletes a higher platform to influence the next generation, said two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Alana Beard.

“It’s impossible for you to know what you can be if you don’t see it,” said Beard. “The fact that I get a chance to have the platform that I have to be able to represent, you know, for young women is everything to me.”

Manning believes the next generation of Louisiana athletes can look to the stars for direction.

“Be passionate about what you want to do each day. Try to get a little bit better at something. Someone else is always improving, so you got to keep up with everybody else, improve every day and enjoy the process.”

Washington believes hard work can pay off for anyone the way it did for her.

“Work ethic is the key. And we all, every single one of us walking around here got work ethic in us. Just depends on how hard you want to work and how often you want to get after it.”