Louisiana Small Contractor Accreditation Program

Enrollment underway for six-week course, designed for emerging construction companies

BATON ROUGE, La. — An innovative program to help small construction companies build a solid foundation for business growth and success is returning this fall. Enrollment is now open for the next Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute, and classes will begin in October. The program assists small and emerging construction companies in learning the basics of the industry and preparing for the state’s licensing exam.

Via a six-week course conducted throughout the state, the institute offers critical information about construction management and how to prepare for the business and law portion of the contractors licensing exam. The course is open to construction-based Louisiana businesses and anyone with an interest in starting one. The program is sponsored by Louisiana Economic Development; the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, or LCTCS; and the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.

“The ultimate goal of this effort is to increase the number of small contracting companies involved in Louisiana’s economy,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “LCAI provides participants with an avenue to acquire the basic skills needed to access the many opportunities with the growing construction industry in the state. This can lead to business growth, increased employment and a stronger Louisiana economy.”

Almost 400 participants completed the course in two previous sessions, held in the fall of 2016 and last spring. The next six-week course will be offered Oct. 2 to Nov. 8, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. The course will be offered via interactive distance learning to multiple locations throughout Louisiana, including:

Bossier Parish Community College, Bossier City campus.

Louisiana Delta Community College, campus location to be announced.

River Parishes Community College, Gonzales campus.

Delgado Community College, New Orleans City Park campus.

South Central Louisiana Technical College, Reserve campus.

Fletcher Technical Community College, Schriever campus.

SOWELA Technical Community College, Lake Charles campus.

South Louisiana Community College, Lafayette campus.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College, Alexandria campus.

Northshore Technical Community College, St. Tammany Center, Mandeville.

Baton Rouge Community College, Baton Rouge.

Northwest Louisiana Technical College, Shreveport campus.

Nunez Community College, Chalmette.

“This program is a game changer for small businesses to grow with the construction renaissance our state is experiencing,” said Will Seaman, director of workforce alignment for LCTCS. “It provides knowledge in key construction business areas such as planning and scheduling, estimating, and financial management. It provides a course manual that can be used as a knowledge resource when needed. It provides the opportunity to help keep tuition at an affordable rate while being offered at 13 community and technical colleges throughout the state. It opens doors to beneficial programs offered by LED such as the Bonding Assistance Program. And lastly, it provides a line of communication between the licensing board and the contractor that can improve sustainability.”

The course will be taught by industry leaders. Session topics will include:

Bid process

Contract management

Estimating

Equipment management

Scheduling

Occupational safety

Risk management

Financial and business management

Bonding and access to capital

Certifications and available resources

Entrepreneurship training

“The successful partnership of Louisiana Economic Development, the Technical College System and the Licensing Board for Contractors has been a great example of quality education to help small businesses grow and succeed,” said Executive Director Michael McDuff of the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors. “The Louisiana Contractor Accreditation Institute gives small businesses the tools and assistance to operate a company in the construction industry.”

Enrollment in the six-week Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute program is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a $200 fee for the course and materials. For more information and a link to registration, visit www.OpportunityLouisiana.com/LCAI.