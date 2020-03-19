Louisiana small businesses gain access to SBA disaster loans in wake of coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the following statement after the U.S. Small Business Administration declared Louisiana an economic disaster in the wake of the coronavirus.

“Now is the time to mobilize resources to save American lives and livelihoods. Louisiana businesses and their employees are struggling through no fault of their own, and they need relief fast. When our state and country recover from the coronavirus, we want to ensure that we have a strong economy to return to. Low-interest loans for small businesses are a key to Louisiana’s economic success in the future. I’ve been talking with the administration about our great state and am glad to see the Small Business Administration make this resource available to hardworking Louisianians,” said Kennedy.

Businesses requesting assistance from the Small Business Administration can do so here.