Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program winners announced

Sheriff Steven McCain announced that Tristen Roussell, of Grant High, and Harrel Thompson, of Georgetown High, have been named the recipients of an academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program.

“Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program to local students demonstrate what it is all about. This invests in our future and gives something back to our community. This would not be possible without the support of Grant Parish’s Honorary Members,” stated Sheriff Steven McCain.