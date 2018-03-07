Press Release – Today, Sheriff William Earl Hilton announces the opening of the application process for the 2018 Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship Program.

“Education is so important for success in today’s world and this scholarship program demonstrates our (Sheriff’s) confidence in the future leaders of Louisiana” said Sheriff Hilton.

Program chair and St. Charles Sheriff Greg Champagne said “this scholarship program is a meaningful expression of the programs respect for education.”

The LSA Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program. The Honorary Membership Program, of which civilians are members of, funds this project as well as other law enforcement initiatives.

A scholarship of a maximum of $500 will be awarded to one graduating high school student in Rapides Parish.

There are no restrictions on the purposes for which the scholarship may be spent. The scholarship will be awarded as a gift to defray the rising costs of tuition and related expenses in higher education. The only stipulations are as follows:

· the applicants are permanent residents of Louisiana

· the scholarship be utilized in higher education within the state of Louisiana. Technical colleges are included.

· The student be enrolled as full time, undergraduate student. Applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application.

Applications can be accessed on line at http://www.lsa.org/public/scholarship.aspx. Completed applications must be submitted to Sheriff Hilton’s office by close of business (4:30 pm) on Monday, April 2nd, 2018. The scholarship recipient will be announced on Tuesday May 1st, 2018.

If you would like more information on the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Honorary Membership Program, you can call the LSA at 225-383-2871 or go online to www.lsa.org and choose the HONORARY MEMBERSHIP icon.

For more information or assistance in obtaining a scholarship application, you may also call Sheriff Hilton’s office at 318-473-6706 and ask for the Sheriff’s secretary, Debra.