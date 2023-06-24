BATON ROUGE, La. — In honor of the LSU Baseball team’s return to the NCAA College World Series Finals for the first time since 2017, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin proclaimed Saturday, June 24 as “LSU Baseball Day” in Louisiana.

“The LSU baseball team has had an incredible run, led by Coach Jay Johnson and an amazing roster of players,” Ardoin said. “I encourage all Louisianans to wear purple and gold this Saturday, June 24 to show their support for the Tigers as they look to win their seventh national championship.”

LSU’s baseball team is making its eighth appearance in the NCAA tournament finals, and its first appearance since 2017. The Tigers have a record of 52-16 so far, with players like National Pitcher of the Year Paul Skenes setting the school strikeout record, and both Skenes and Dylan Crews being finalists for the Golden Spikes Award.