Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issues statement regarding Legislation passed during the 2023 regular session

BATON ROUGE, La. — Following the conclusion of the 2023 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature

this week, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued the following update on the Department of State’s

legislative package:

“I am grateful to the legislature for passing instruments included in our agency’s legislative package, and I am

especially thankful to the members who carried these bills and worked so hard to ensure their passage. I call on

Governor Edwards to swiftly sign these unsigned bills into law so that we can continue to improve upon our stellar

election integrity measures,” Ardoin said. “Louisiana voters will also have the opportunity to vote on a

constitutional amendment to ban the private funding of elections in October, thanks to Representative Blake

Miguez’s HB 311.”

Selected bills that were part of the department’s package include:

• HB 311 by Representative Blake Miguez, which would amend the constitution to ban the private funding of

elections in Louisiana (This bill does not require the Governor’s signature).

• HB 646 by Representative Les Farnum, which would make improvements to the annual voter canvass to

improve the accuracy of Louisiana’s voter rolls.

• HB 135 by Representative Mike Johnson, which would ban sex offenders from serving as election

commissioners (This bill passed the legislature unanimously).

• HB 216 by Representative Dodie Horton, which will allow members of the military stationed in Louisiana,

and their dependents, to serve as election commissioners (This bill has been signed into law and is now Act

18).

• HB 361 by Representative Daryl Deshotel, which would ban TikTok on state-owned devices and networks

(This bill passed the legislature unanimously)