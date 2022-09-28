Louisiana School invites Alexandria-area students and families to informational meeting Tues., Oct. 4

(Natchitoches, LA) – The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) is hosting an informational meeting for interested high-achieving, academically motivated high school students and their families in the Alexandria area. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Alexandria Downtown (701 4th St., Alexandria). Students and parents are encouraged to register by emailing admissions@lsmsa.edu.

Since 1983, LSMSA has served as Louisiana’s only public residential high school, offering a world-class, tuition-free education. LSMSA students are taught at the college level while also learning independent-living skills that help them to be better prepared for the college experience. LSMSA graduates are highly recruited by colleges and universities and students can earn more than 70 college credits while enrolled at LSMSA.

“These events are excellent opportunities to get a first-hand look at what LSMSA is all about,” said Emily Shumate, LSMSA Director of Enrollment Management & Institutional Research. “Students and their families are able to talk with the Office of Enrollment Services and learn more about why LSMSA could be a good fit for them.”

For more information about LSMSA’s application process, please visit https://www.lsmsa.edu/apply. With questions, please contact LSMSA Enrollment Services at admissions@lsmsa.edu or 318-357-2503.

LSMSA educates highly motivated, high-achieving incoming sophomores, juniors, and seniors from throughout the state. Inquiring parents and students may visit www.lsmsa.edu to learn more, complete online applications, and submit transcripts, ACT or SAT scores, and current teachers’ recommendations.