Louisiana received federal approval to issue P-EBT for the Summer of 2022
Louisiana received federal approval to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits (P-EBT) for the Summer of 2022 to families of children who:
- Qualified for free or reduced-price school meals under the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program on or before July 30, 2022, OR
- Attended a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school, where all children receive free meals regardless of family income, in May 2022.
Eligible students will receive $391 to cover both June and July 2022. the payment will be broken into two installments.
- $195 for June
- $196 for July
Schools will provide DCFS with a list of eligible students, and DCFS will then issue the benefits.
PLEASE NOTE: Families who applied for free/reduced-price school meals on or before july 29, 2022, and were later approved, will receive Summer P-EBT benefits. However, the issuance of those benefits may be delayed.
https://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/pebt-summer-2021
The P-EBT Parent Portal allows parents to view and receive information about their child’s P-EBT benefits.
The Portal is located within the CAFÉ Self-Service Portal.
In addition to viewing case details, changes can also be requested through the Parent Portal, including requesting a new card and changing learning style or mailing address. Creating an account in CAFÉ will also allow recipients to receive text updates from DCFS regarding the P-EBT program and any future benefits.
To learn more about the P-EBT Parent Portal, visit www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/pebt-parent-portal.
How can I request a new card?
Summer P-EBT benefits will be issued on the same card that was received for the 2020-21 or 2021-22 school year. If the card has been lost, stolen, or damaged, a new one can be requested through the P-EBT Parent Portal, by calling the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-1117 or through the LifeInCheck mobile app.
How long can P-EBT recipients use their benefits?
Under new federal rules, federal food assistance benefits will be expunged or removed, from a recipient’s EBT card nine months after the benefits are issued, unless the card is used to make a purchase within this nine-month period. If the card is used, the benefits will remain on the card for nine months from the date of last purchase. Benefits are removed only if:
- It has been nine months since the benefits were issued; AND
- It has been nine months since the recipient last used their EBT card.
Once benefits have been removed, they cannot be added back to the card.
Find more information about P-EBT and the use of P-EBT benefits on the DCFS P-EBT website at www.pebt-la-org.