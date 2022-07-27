Louisiana received federal approval to issue P-EBT for the Summer of 2022

Louisiana received federal approval to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits (P-EBT) for the Summer of 2022 to families of children who:

Qualified for free or reduced-price school meals under the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program on or before July 30, 2022, OR

Attended a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school, where all children receive free meals regardless of family income, in May 2022.

Eligible students will receive $391 to cover both June and July 2022. the payment will be broken into two installments.

$195 for June

$196 for July

Schools will provide DCFS with a list of eligible students, and DCFS will then issue the benefits.

PLEASE NOTE: Families who applied for free/reduced-price school meals on or before july 29, 2022, and were later approved, will receive Summer P-EBT benefits. However, the issuance of those benefits may be delayed.

https://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/pebt-summer-2021

The P-EBT Parent Portal allows parents to view and receive information about their child’s P-EBT benefits.

The Portal is located within the CAFÉ Self-Service Portal.

In addition to viewing case details, changes can also be requested through the Parent Portal, including requesting a new card and changing learning style or mailing address. Creating an account in CAFÉ will also allow recipients to receive text updates from DCFS regarding the P-EBT program and any future benefits.

To learn more about the P-EBT Parent Portal, visit www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/pebt-parent-portal.

How can I request a new card?

Summer P-EBT benefits will be issued on the same card that was received for the 2020-21 or 2021-22 school year. If the card has been lost, stolen, or damaged, a new one can be requested through the P-EBT Parent Portal, by calling the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-1117 or through the LifeInCheck mobile app.

How long can P-EBT recipients use their benefits?

Under new federal rules, federal food assistance benefits will be expunged or removed, from a recipient’s EBT card nine months after the benefits are issued, unless the card is used to make a purchase within this nine-month period. If the card is used, the benefits will remain on the card for nine months from the date of last purchase. Benefits are removed only if:

It has been nine months since the benefits were issued; AND

It has been nine months since the recipient last used their EBT card.

Once benefits have been removed, they cannot be added back to the card.

Find more information about P-EBT and the use of P-EBT benefits on the DCFS P-EBT website at www.pebt-la-org.