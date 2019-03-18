Monday, March 18, 2019
Louisiana Ranks 2nd for the Highest Percentage of Subprime Consumers – With 45.6%

Mississippi Had Highest Average of Subprime Users

Mississippi had the highest average percentage of subprime users at 49.2% during the fourth quarter of 2018, which was down 1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. Louisiana had the next highest average with 45.6%, an improvement of 2%, followed by Texas at 44.1% an improvement of 1%. Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina all tied for the fourth-highest average of 43.8%. Overall, these six states decreased their percentage of subprime users by 2% year over year.

 

 

