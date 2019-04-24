Louisiana Nursing Home Association holds state pageant

When most people think about pageants, the first thing that normally comes to mind is all the glitz and glam you would normally see on television.

But, the Louisiana Nursing Home Association does something a little different each year by holding pageants for each of their seven regions. Today, they held their 20th annual state nursing home pageant.

The kings and queens from 3 of the seven regions competed for the title of state king and queen.

They arrived at the pageant in the best attire and ready to show off for their friends, family and other nursing home residents and staff.

The pageant included modeling and an interview portion. And they were judged on presentation, answering questions and poise.

This years state king and queen are from regions 4 and 5.

