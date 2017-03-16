Louisiana Nursery Festival in Forest Hill

As the days turn warmer, gardeners get the fever to start working outdoors readying their beds for planting. This is a sure sign that spring is about to start.

As they survey the beds and lawn, deciding what will stay and what will go, they realize it is time for the “festival of flowers,” as some call it, in Forest Hill.

Over 50 vendors set up booths offering for sale a wide variety of handmade crafts and other wares. As you wander from booth to booth, you have the difficult decision deciding what to purchase. There are porch swings and chairs, yard art, all different styles and sizes of birdhouses, squirrel feeders, wind chimes, pottery, and even garden tools designed for ladies. Jewelry, t-shirts, clocks, baby bonnets, hair bows, handbags, soaps, lotions and even pet supplies line the aisles. You can even have a caricature of yourself drawn while you wait. It is also hard to decide from all the beautiful plants that strategically line the outer perimeter of the grounds. All types of shrubs and trees, most abundant with blooms, are available in a variety of sizes. Rose bushes, especially the new disease resistant Knock-Out Rose, are offered in a host of colors. Also, be sure not to forget your bedding plants that provide color to your garden all summer long. Then, if you are stumped as to what to plant and where, just ask one of the garden experts available on site. And don’t think we forgot about the men. Equipment displays line the back of the grounds with golf carts, lawnmowers, lawn care tools, tractors and pickup trucks for the man (or woman) to consider purchasing.

Of course, we also have food booths that will be cooking items that will tantalize your taste buds. Items featured are chicken, shrimp, pork and even gator on a stick, turkey logs, corn dogs, nachos, blooming onions, hamburgers, Chinese and Mexican cuisine, funnel cakes and snow cones. Even dessert is available with cotton candy, candied applies and fried candy bars. Be sure and stop by the firemen’s booth and refresh yourself with a nice cold Coke.

While you are doing all your shopping, the kids can enjoy the midway rides. The Ferris wheel can be seen as you come down the highway and the screams from the kids lead the way. There are rides suitable for kids of all ages and for the young at heart. Bracelets can be purchased for unlimited rides from 5:00 to 9:00 Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Advance ticket sales are available through March 18th from the Forest Hill Town Hall.

For more information, visit: http://www.louisiananurseryfestival.com/carnival/