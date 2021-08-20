Louisiana Nurse Urging Vaccinations Receives $25K

Carla Brown, RN, a Louisiana hospice nurse who lost three family members to Covid-19, began a door-to-door effort to get people to sign up for vaccinations. After more than 2,000 people followed her advice, Brown has received a $25,000 honorarium from Louisiana Healthcare Connections and praise from elected officials including Gov. John Bel Edwards and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom.



When she’s not on duty, Brown spends time walking the Black-majority neighborhoods of North Baton Rouge where she lives, signing people up for Covid-19 vaccination appointments. If elderly or disabled residents cannot reach a vaccination site, Brown stops by in own her car and drives them there.



After Brown unknowingly contracted an asymptomatic case of the virus that causes Covid-19, she infected family members and ultimately lost her father, brother and husband. In the wake of her loss, she has become an outspoken advocate for Covid-19 vaccinations.

