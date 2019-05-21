Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Latest:
Community News 

Louisiana native wins American Idol

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

18 year old Laine Hardy, from Livingston, has been named this years American Idol winner.

Hardy was the first of three finalists to perform during yesterday evenings finale, singing “Home” by Acadiana’s Marc Broussard.

He competed in last years American Idol, but was eliminated at the end of the first rounds in Hollywood.

Hardy wasn’t going to audition this year, but changed his mind after one judge convinced him to give it another shot.

That second shot turned into a trip to the top.

Highlights from last nights finale can be watched below.

 

You May Also Like

Cajun Prairie Summer/Fall Meeting And Tours

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Cajun Prairie Summer/Fall Meeting And Tours

State Wide Job Fair

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on State Wide Job Fair

Explore Louisiana’s longest trail this Saturday

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV