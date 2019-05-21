Louisiana native wins American Idol

18 year old Laine Hardy, from Livingston, has been named this years American Idol winner.

Hardy was the first of three finalists to perform during yesterday evenings finale, singing “Home” by Acadiana’s Marc Broussard.

He competed in last years American Idol, but was eliminated at the end of the first rounds in Hollywood.

Hardy wasn’t going to audition this year, but changed his mind after one judge convinced him to give it another shot.

That second shot turned into a trip to the top.

Highlights from last nights finale can be watched below.