Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Louisiana National Guardsman found dead at Texas base

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

BATON ROUGE, La. — One soldier from the Louisiana Army National Guard’s 39th Military Police Company, 139th Regional Support Group was found dead in his room at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, July 12.

Sgt. Kelvonta K. Ellis, 22, is from Westlake, Louisiana. He served five years in the Louisiana Army National Guard as a Military Police Noncommissioned Officer.

While assigned to the LANG, Ellis was attached to U.S. Army South at Fort Sam Houston, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

 He is survived by his mother. 

 The incident is under investigation by U.S. Air Force Security Forces and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

 Please direct all media queries to MAJ Noel Collins, Louisiana National Guard, elizabeth.n.collins.mil@mail.mil, (318) 290-5027.

 

You May Also Like

Boy Scouts Remind Residents to Fill Paper Bags for Needy

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Boil Advisory for Forest Hill

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Exchange Club Hosts Candidates for DA

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *