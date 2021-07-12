Louisiana National Guardsman dies in off-duty incident

By Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

PINEVILLE, La. – One soldier from the Louisiana Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team died in an off-duty incident that occurred on July 10.

Spc. Bernard Creque was born on Sept. 22, 1995. He joined the Louisiana Army National Guard in October 2012. He earned the military occupational specialty of 42A, Human Resources Specialist.

Creque’s military schools included Basic Training, the Combat Lifesaver Course and the Human Resources Specialist Course.

His awards and decorations included the Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (2), the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with mobilization device, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Louisiana National Guard Emergency Service Ribbon.

He is survived by his mother and father.

The incident is under investigation by the McAllen Police Department.