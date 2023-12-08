Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville cuts ribbon on new Readiness Center

PINEVILLE, La – The Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville held a ribbon cutting ceremony today as they continue to make improvements to their facilities.

The Readiness Center totals around 50,000 square feet and cost around $20 million. LANG Training Center Pineville began its construction for the new facility in November 2021 after suffering weather damage to the old facility due to an EF2 tornado in 2018.

Louisiana State Representative of District 26 Ed Larvadain said the National Guard does so much for the State so the new facility is well deserved.

““I’m excited about this facility,” said Larvadain. “Why? Because the former facility was old, dilapidated, dilapidated. We want to make sure the soldiers have a nice, professional, clean facility that they can be proud of. And they can they can learn and train. Here you see the classrooms to the kitchen area, the open space. This will be used for training. We want to make sure that we have the best and best trained National Guard members in the state in the world because they do so much with the fires, with the storms. They do so much and we really appreciate it. So, they need a top-notch building. And this is this facility.”

The new facility will provide separate offices, storage spaces and vaults for each unit with main spaces shared by the units including the drill hall, kitchen, locker rooms and classrooms for the resident units.

It will house will house Soldiers from the 2228th Military Police Company and Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, and 156th Infantry Regiment.

-30-