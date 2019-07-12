Friday, July 12, 2019
Louisiana National Guard preps for Tropical Storm Barry

The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has been authorized to activate up to 3,000 Soldiers and Airmen, not to include full-time Guardsmen, ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

“The Louisiana National Guard is taking a proactive and aggressive approach in dealing with the preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Barry,” said Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard. “This will allow our Guardsmen to be more successful in their priority missions immediately following the storm – search and rescue operations and commodities distribution.”

In addition to high-water vehicles and boats staged in over 20 communities across the state in possible affected areas, the Louisiana National Guard has helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed.

The guard is also moving and staging additional assets to the New Orleans area in order to provide a quick response as needed.

Drinking water, blankets and sandbags have been moved, delivered or positioned by the guard to areas for distribution following the storm.

Guardsmen receive their operational briefing on Tropical Storm Barry at the Louisiana National Guard Joint Operations Center, July 10, 2019, at Camp Beauregard, Pineville, La. In addition to high-water vehicles and boats staged in over 20 communities across the state in possible affected areas, the LANG has helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed; as well as commodities distribution and security missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)
Soldiers with the 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion conduct inspections and test high-water vehicles, flat bottom boats and boating equipment in preparation for the state activation in support of Tropical Storm Barry, July 10, 2019, at the Armed Forces Reserve Center, Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana’s Guardsmen are trained, ready and equipped to stand up at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications, and ensure the continuity of operations and government. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby M. Valadie)
Louisiana National Guardsmen conduct training on 10 newly fielded surface-driven boats in New Iberia, Louisiana, July 11, 2019. The new boats can run in much shallower water than those with conventional outboard motors, are designed to allow wheelchair access and can fit two gurneys on board. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)
Major Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, briefs Governor John Bel Edwards on the Guard’s activation in support of Tropical Storm Barry during a Unified Command Group meeting, July 11, 2019, at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Baton Rouge, La. The governor has authorized the activation of up to 3,000 Soldiers and Airmen to support the response effort. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)

