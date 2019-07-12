Louisiana National Guard preps for Tropical Storm Barry

The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has been authorized to activate up to 3,000 Soldiers and Airmen, not to include full-time Guardsmen, ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

“The Louisiana National Guard is taking a proactive and aggressive approach in dealing with the preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Barry,” said Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard. “This will allow our Guardsmen to be more successful in their priority missions immediately following the storm – search and rescue operations and commodities distribution.”

In addition to high-water vehicles and boats staged in over 20 communities across the state in possible affected areas, the Louisiana National Guard has helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed.

The guard is also moving and staging additional assets to the New Orleans area in order to provide a quick response as needed.

Drinking water, blankets and sandbags have been moved, delivered or positioned by the guard to areas for distribution following the storm.