Louisiana Municipal Association Brings Leaders of Action to Central Louisiana to Support Small Communities

Louisiana officials held their 38th Annual Convention to connect with community leaders and make change together.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the community responded to the state’s agenda.

State representatives host the Louisiana Municipal Conference to support small communities.

Mayor of Franklinton Gregory Route says, “We’re networking here. We get an opportunity to get money for our towns, especially a small town like mine, 3600 people. So, this is, the LMA is really good for somebody like us in a such a small town.”

The mayor of Franklinton seeks a grant for better infrastructure and recreation.

Route says, “There’s so much money out there now. It’s so much money here in Louisiana to get but you have to go out at it. But you also have to know the people. And once you get to know the people, that way you get in, and you will be able to go get that money.”

LMA brings people from all over Louisiana to create change.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says, “There’s a lot of people here that just need a little help, like you said, about a grant or getting a permit or changing something or resurfacing in a road or lighting a highway. All those things we get involved and help those communities make a difference.”

Business leaders discuss new projects to improve Louisiana.

Nungesser says, “These are the people that have that love and passion to really make a difference in their community. And sometimes as you go up the ladder in politics, you lose that personal connection, and you don’t listen enough to people and hear more than talking to them. I’m talking to them. What can I do to help you and your community?”

The lieutenant governor says he looks forward to helping these cities grow.

The Louisiana Municipal Association will meet until Saturday, August 5th at the Randolph Riverfront Center.