Louisiana Man Arrested for Assaulting Law Enforcement and Other Charges During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON — A Louisiana man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor

charges, including for assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.

6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress

convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Edward Richmond Jr., 40, of Geismar, Louisiana, is charged in a criminal complaint filed

in the District of Columbia with felony offenses of civil disorder, entering and remaining in a

restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and assaulting, resisting, or

impeding certain officers. In addition to the felonies, Richmond is charged with several

misdemeanor offenses, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or

grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and

disorderly conduct.

Richmond was arrested on today in Baton Rouge and made his initial appearance in the

Middle District of Louisiana.

According to court documents, Richmond traveled to Washington, D.C., from Ohio with

a group of approximately nine other individuals who planned to attend the rallies planned for the day.

Richmond wore a black helmet, goggles, shoulder pads, an orange two-way radio, and a Louisiana

State Flag patch on his chest during the attack.

Court documents say that video footage taken from the U.S. Capitol building closed-circuit

television (“CCTV”) footage from Jan. 6, 2021, depicts Richmond in the area of the Lower WestTerrace Tunnel that day.

This area was the site of some of the most violent attacks against law

enforcement officers on January 6th. In addition to the CCTV footage, Richmond is seen on

body-worn camera footage using a baton to strike law enforcement officers in the Lower West

Terrace Tunnel multiple times.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia

and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable

assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Valuable assistance

was provided by the FBI’s New Orleans Field Office, U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan

Police Department.

In the 36 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,265 individuals have been charged in

nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 440

individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation

remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until

proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.