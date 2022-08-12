Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville

Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.

Tony Tradewell said, “I enjoy planning projects but also we have an active family and we enjoy doing things outside.”

Landscape Architect Tony Tredwell gave a presentation to the police jury yesterday on an ambitious plan to turn Louisiana levees into bike and pedestrian paths. He says it is something needed to compete with other states that have such paths.

“It’s sad that we are the Sportsman’s Paradise and I’ve had to go other places to enjoy recreational trails like this.”

The police jury decided to form a committee made up of the jurors that have the levees in their districts as well as others to study the idea and make a recommendation to the full jury.

Jury President Craig Smith: “Put your heads together with all the other entities and let’s figure out how do we move forward. Is it non-profit or do you come back to the jury do we need to sponsor something?”

There was plenty of support from the local state officials on the plan. Senator Jay Luneau had this to say.

“I’m supportive of it. I ride a bike myself I know the good things from a health standpoint, but I also know about the tourism dollars it brings in.”

He says there is a good shot at this project moving forward.

“There’s some funding that we can look for next year in the session. I think there’s some realistic money out there that we can obtain to help with this project.”

Luneau says that a lot of entities such as the Corps of Engineers, levee districts and landowners who have lots of concerns, would have to coordinate and come on board. Representative Mike Johnson is also a cyclist who says he would personally bike the path in smaller sections.

“You don’t have to bike the whole distance, which is an assurance for me, but it gives you that opportunity if you want to. And it’s a great opportunity for us to help the folks in this area, families people who would come into the area. But it’s a great opportunity to partner with other parishes like Avoyelles Parish.”

Daryl Deshotel represents Avoyelles Parish and is on the appropriations committee otherwise known as the money committee. He is a cyclist as well.

“When Covid hit one of the things that my wife and I decided to do was we were going to go out and buy bikes for our family and we bought bikes and soon realized that we didn’t really have a lot of places to ride. We tried to ride in Kincaid and some different places and we weren’t able to have a full experience and really started realizing that other states are way ahead of us when it comes to bike trails and some of these outdoor activities and we have a perfect opportunity in Central Louisiana to develop a really nice bike trail that not just only the residents from Central Louisiana, but from all across the state or all across the south can enjoy.”

The trial would connect two state parks, Ft. Randolph in Pineville and Ft. Derussy in Avoyelles Parish as well as a park in Boyce. Most of the 62-mile trail would be on the south side of the levee, the Alexandria side, with a crossing on Jackson Street to get to the trailhead in Pineville.

If you would like to let your voice be heard about the project stay tuned to the Fit Families for Cenla Facebook page on the public meetings soon to come.