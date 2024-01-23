Louisiana legislature approves second majority Black Congressional district

Louisiana legislators have approved a new congressional map that adds a second majority Black district in Louisiana. But there’s something unusual about this map. It stretches all the way from the outskirts of Shreveport, all the way to the heart of Baton Rouge and even a little bit of Lafayette. And it runs right through Central Louisiana. As you might expect, these huge changes in representation has people talking about its potential impact. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey explains the debate and how this long, thin district ended up criss-crossing the state.

The redrawn Congressional map created by Louisiana lawmakers, creates a second majority Black district. Paul Cotton of Alexandria says the change could be a good thing for Louisiana.

“If it falls right and things start to where people are talking to each other and hearing about what’s going on in one district to the other it might bring everyone a little bit closer and more friendlier.”

District 27 State Representative Mike Johnson doesn’t necessarily share that view. He voted against it because he says the district is too spread out, with too many competing interests from too many cities all vying for attention.

“It is however in my mind a gerrymandered map that doesn’t consider community interests and stretches from East Baton Rouge all the way up to Caddo Parish. Splitting Rapides Parish and taking in the entirety of north Rapides as a separate district and it is one that I voted against and one that I think will probably be challenged in the courts.”

But lawmakers say it was a desire to keep the courts from drawing the map, that forced them to come up with this plan.

The new District 6 has urban populations of Shreveport, Alexandria, Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Johnson says the courts are contradicting their past positions on drawing districts based solely on race.

“The court and the law tells us that we can’t draw maps based entirely on race and then they turn around and tell us to draw a map designed largely upon race. And our population is diverse. It is scattered and the pockets of minority population are not compact enough to draw nice squares.”

Johnson says the new district will make it difficult to adequately represent people of many different areas with one representative.

“East Baton Rouge has very little in common with DeVille, Louisiana, or Buckeye, Louisiana, and that’s not the way it should be. Congressmen should know your interests, represent your interests, but for the heavy handedness of a court I don’t think we would be dealing with this.”

But Cotton sees the importance of drawing another majority Black district, to hear more voices.

“It would be good, it would kind of equalize the state and might bring people a little closer together to know what’s going on in each district.”

The measure passed on a 27 to 11 vote in the Senate and a 86-16 vote in the house. The plan now goes to Governor Jeff Landry who says he will support it.

