Saturday, September 25, 2021
Louisiana Legislative Sportsman’s Caucus Recognizes the 49th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day

Jacque Murphy
September 22, 2021 – Members of the Louisiana Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus encourage Louisiana citizens to take part in the 49th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD), to celebrate Louisiana’s sportsmen and women. Signed as an official Presidential Proclamation in 1972, NHFD recognizes the historical and ongoing contributions of hunters and anglers. Louisiana’s hunters and anglers are our primary source of conservation funding, through the purchase of licenses, tags and stamps, and by paying self-imposed taxes on firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, fishing tackle, electric trolling motors, and motorboat fuel.
             
The Louisiana Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, co-chaired by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, Representative Vincent Pierre, Senator Gary Smith, and Senator Rick Ward, encourages participation on this day, to recognize the tremendous dedication that our state’s sportsmen and women bring to the conservation of our natural resources. During this time we are looking to outdoor activity more than ever, and this celebration highlights the availability of the safe outdoor opportunities abundantly offered here in Louisiana.
            
National Hunting and Fishing Day will be held on Saturday, September 25. For more information on hunting and fishing opportunities in Louisiana, visit the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ website, and for more information on NHFD, go to www.NHFDay.org or to the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation website at https://congressionalsportsmen.org/policies/national-hunting-and-fishing-day.      
 

