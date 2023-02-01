Louisiana Legislative Auditors Office release athletic program reports

Louisiana Tech University Athletic Department:



Auditors noted the university’s Statement of Revenues and Expenses had to be corrected because one entry was misclassified between sports and another listed an incorrect amount. The statement showed the athletic department’s revenues exceeded its expenses by $399,234 in fiscal year 2022 – $28,693,958 in total revenues compared to $28,294,724 in total expenses.



Nicholls State University Athletic Department:



Auditors found three instances in which the university’s Statement of Revenues and Expenses had to be corrected because the amounts listed were misclassified or understated. In addition, auditors noted that the university overstated the current-year capital expenditures related to athletic buildings that were reported to the NCAA. Auditors also noted variances between current-year and prior-year grants-in-aid revenue distribution equivalencies and between current-year and prior-year Pell Grants requiring explanations per NCAA guidelines. The university’s Statement of Revenues and Expenses showed the athletic department’s total revenues were $10,961,304 in fiscal year 2022 compared to total expenses of $11,164,752, resulting in a deficit of $203,448.



Southeastern Louisiana University Athletic Department:



Auditors noted variances between current-year and prior-year grants-in-aid revenue distribution equivalencies requiring explanations per NCAA guidelines. In addition, the number of countable contests was incorrectly reported to the NCAA for men’s outdoor track and field. However, the required minimum number of contests was met. The university’s Statement of Revenues and Expenses showed the athletic department’s revenues exceeded its expenses by $100,571 in fiscal year 2022 – $14,876,166 in total revenues compared to $14,775,595 in total expenses.



Southern University Athletic Department:



Auditors noted the university’s Statement of Revenues and Expenses had to be corrected due to misclassified revenue. In addition, auditors noted inaccuracies on the Sports Sponsorship and Demographics Forms Report and incorrect athletic and Pell grant amounts in the NCAA Membership Financial Reporting System. Auditors also noted variances between current-year and prior-year grant-in-aid revenue distribution equivalencies requiring explanations per NCAA guidelines. Additionally, the university’s repayment schedule for all outstanding intercollegiate athletics debt was not properly disclosed. The university’s Statement of Revenues and Expenses showed the athletic department’s total revenues were $18,190,798 in fiscal year 2022 compared to total expenses of $18,585,316, resulting in a deficit of $394,518.



University of Louisiana at Lafayette Athletic Department:



The auditors noted one instance in which an in-kind donation did not have adequate supporting documentation. The university’s Statement of Revenues and Expenses showed the athletic department’s total revenues were $33,021,554 in fiscal year 2022 compared to total expenses of $38,364,254, resulting in a deficit of $5,342,700.



